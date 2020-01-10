Lupita Nyong & # 39; or accused of being rude to fans, heard complaining about them

WENN / Instar

According to a Twitter user, the Kenyan-Mexican actress rolled her eyes after posing for a photo with the user at a premiere party of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39 ;.

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o She has always been known as a cheerful girl. However, some fans who had the opportunity to meet her in real life may not think the same. The Kenyan-Mexican star has recently been accused of rude behavior with fans.

People have been circling on Twitter to share their uncomfortable and interesting interaction with celebrities, and a person detailed his not-so-pleasant experience with Lupita. Remembering the moment he attended an early release party for "Black Panther"the user explained," I was the 4 person to greet Lupita and tell her how much I appreciate her and how amazing she is. She didn't answer anything. After posing for a photo, he rolled his eyes. "

In addition, the user said he heard Lupita complain about his fans. The "U.S"The star allegedly said that she" didn't want to be there and that she didn't mind taking pictures. Rolling his eyes, sighing. "The person added," He seemed so miserable at night. This was the day before the national launch, so I thought why. I would have preferred her not to come and relax at home. "

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o was accused of being rude to fans.

This led other users to go out and claim that they experienced similar things. Someone who claimed to be an extra on "Black Panther" claimed that Lupita "was very rude on the set," while another shared: "My friend was invited to a Broadway play starring Lupita and the actress who invited my friend. My friend returned to the stage and they all went through the same back door. Lupita apparently was very rude to the fans who were there waiting in the cast. "

Meanwhile, another tried to "think of nothing" when Lupita was rude to her. "I thought it could have been a bad night," said the user. "He posed for photos with some, but it seemed he wanted to be anywhere but there."

Lupita has not yet responded to this.