Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham's goalkeeper replaced him early with an injury to the Sheffield United clash | Soccer news

Lukasz Fabianski was replaced by a hamstring injury in the early stages of the West Ham clash against Sheffield United on Friday night.

With 13 minutes on the clock, Fabianski fell distraught clutching the hamstrings after a goal kick, and was later replaced by David Martin.

The Poland international recently suffered a long-term hip injury and was playing his fourth game since his first outing on December 28.

West Ham is approaching the signature of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph to provide support in goal with Spanish goalkeeper Roberto unimpressed in his seven-game period between October and November.

The new West Ham boss, David Moyes, is desperate to sign a new goalkeeper, although Randolph has been out of the Middlesbrough team since November due to a quadriceps injury.

