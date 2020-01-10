Luka Doncic vs. Lamar Jackson: Who will own the next decade in sports?

The athletes who defined the last decade in the NBA and the NFL, the most prominent professional sports leagues in the United States, are easy to name. But the absolute dominance that LeBron James and Tom Brady have maintained in basketball and football will expire in the 2020s.

That two players stand out as the most likely to dominate the next 10 years in those sports is revealing given the absurd amount of young talent infused (and soon will be) both in the NBA and in the NFL. Mavericks forward Luka Doncic is already being compared to James on the basis of statistics. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is already tormenting defenses in a way never seen before in professional football.

Doncic is 20 years old, and Jackson has just turned 23. Both are in the middle of their second season in their respective leagues, and both are captivating viewers more quickly and convincingly than anyone expected.

The combination of ridiculous early success and a promise for the future is the reason why these two athletes are more likely to be the faces of the 2020s in sports, and are relatively easy options. What is not so simple is to determine which of the two stars will probably eclipse the other.

Separated by five categories: competition / challenges, organizational stability, marketability, risk of injury and floor to ceiling, below is the case of Luka and the case of Lamar as the athlete who will be the owner of the next decade in sports.

Lamar Jackson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ba/dc/lamar-jackson-12319-getty-ftr_gma1xuhzvwvj1p5qx9knoeehr.jpg?t=-855120794,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Competition / challengers

Luka's case: Doncic is already producing at the MVP level, but there is a long list of players that could get in his way, both now and in the future.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook are trying to leave the Western Conference immediately. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam could potentially take their teams to the NBA Finals in the coming years, depending on the lists surrounding them. Perhaps a young man like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant progresses rapidly and becomes a threat sooner than expected. Oh, and by the way, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving should be together again on the floor in 2020-21.

It is impossible to predict when the next dynamic duo (or even trio) will emerge. Here's one thing we do know: Doncic is already a talent that changes the franchise capable of executing the best offensive in the NBA, and is not yet old enough to legally drink in the United States.

There will always be challengers, but a single player can have more impact on basketball than in any other sport. Imagine how good Doncic can be once he really reaches his best.

Lamar's case: Jackson will need to keep his elite game to get ahead of a new wave of young NFL superstars, with other quarterbacks that stand out as their biggest competition for individual awards and team championships.

Right there, in this year's AFC divisional playoffs with him are Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Deshaun Watson of the Texans. In the NFC, Kyler Murray of the Cardinals and Daniel Jones of the Giants are the two boys looking for a big increase in 2020. Panthers runner Christian McCaffrey and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had incredibly prolific seasons in 2019 as Lamar, but its positions limit its brightness

Just when Lamar replaced Mahomes as the MVP youth feeling of the league, there will be newcomers like Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence to throw their helmets into the mix. The key to Lamar is to get to the board with a Super Bowl title to beat everyone else, maybe starting as early as this season.

Luka Doncic https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/47/7a/luka-doncic-getty-122619-ftrjpg_1x85odc7xtl8t114yazh6unpcn.jpg?t=1136354607,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Possibilities of winning titles / organizational stability

Luka's case: Rick Carlisle has served as the Mavericks coach since the 2008-09 season. The general manager and president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson has been with the organization for more than two decades. And the owner Mark Cuban? He is not going anywhere. That is as stable as possible in the NBA outside of San Antonio.

It's easy to see the Mavs keeping Doncic locked up under long-term contracts and building around him and Kristaps Porzingis. Cuban will spend whatever it takes to be a winner, which should not be difficult while Doncic is on the court. His presence alone means that Dallas cannot be ignored in the chase of the championship throughout the 2020s.

Lamar's case: Jackson landed in a great place with the Ravens. Ozzie Newsome has given way to the strong eye of Eric DeCosta's office. Jackson also plays for a stable coach and Super Bowl winner at John Harbaugh.

Baltimore has a strong tradition of championship makeup. The team has already adjusted offensively to what Jackson does well with the explosive results. At the same time, the Ravens kept track of maintaining their typical defensive spine to complement the QB.

Jackson is operating on his low-cost rookie deal and is headed to be rewarded as the highest paid QB in the game at some point, just like Joe Flacco before him to establish a consistent victory that shot up with a MVP race from the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5c/7f/lamar-jackson-121719-getty-ftrjpg_hrwvoiccy8re1gi71ce7ursw2.jpg?t=353625207,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Commercialization

Luka's case: The Slovenian prodigy boy has an international appeal, as he dominated the Euroleague long before entering his name in the 2018 NBA Draft. He has lived up to expectations so far, publishing incredible raw numbers and contributing to a winning team . He does it with a gift for the dramatic, either a deep bomb from beyond the arch or a pass without looking at an open teammate.

Doncic triggered a sneaker war at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, using various brands and styles of shoes before signing a sponsorship agreement with Jordan. A signature line could broaden Doncic's visibility, although Jordan has had problems with releases outside of his highly coveted retro.

Unlike a baseball or soccer player, you can see Doncic. You can show your contagious smile in one possession and talk trash to an opponent in the next. Regardless of what you are doing, the camera is likely to be stuck at number 77 all the way.

Lamar's case: Jackson has fun at press conferences and has not been oblivious to the big stages since his winning escape from the Heisman Trophy in Louisville. It is a cheat code similar to a video game when it is in action in the field, capturing the imagination of those who love fast quarterbacks. Like Mahomes, which is now hard to miss in major advertising campaigns after its 2018 MVP season, Jackson is on his way to being everywhere as one of the NFL's key commercial faces.

In the NFL, no market is too small to turn a captivating player and a pleasant personality into a national family name even for the most informal NFL fans. Luka is a little ahead due to the more immediate nature of NBA marketing and will undoubtedly always have the greatest international appeal. But Jackson will stand firm with his exponentially growing popularity in the United States.

Luka Doncic https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1/21/luka-doncic-getty-041219-ftrjpg_1ok8c1dfffnww1xgvf3luqx9cq.jpg?t=308640002,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Risk of injury

Luka's case: This is an easy category in favor of Doncic. He has already suffered minor knee and ankle injuries at the beginning of his career, but the nature of his sport makes him more likely to stay healthy for the next decade and beyond.

Doncic could face the occasional hard foul. Jackson could be drilled by a cheerful linebacker several times in a single series.

Lamar's case: Jackson is persecuted and approached in the NFL. He has never had durability problems in the past, but this is a league in which hugely athletic men fall for the little ones. Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott are the lasting exceptions, not the rule.

Doncic hasn't been healthy lately, but in the long run, Jackson will be in danger at a much higher level, even when he's not running and just doing his thing in his pocket.

Lamar Jackson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/db/be/lamar-jackson-102019-getty-ftrjpg_11e9yupqse03l1s3cp7jvt5ylo.jpg?t=-328499691,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Consistency vs. potential improvement (floor vs. ceiling)

Luka's case: It turns out that Doncic's explosion at the beginning of the season was no accident. This is just what the boy does now.

Through more than a third of his second campaign, Doncic is in the top five at both points and assists per game and the top 20 in rebounds. In spite of firing more, its efficiency has improved from the field, in triples and in the line of free throws. He is not a defender of confinement, but his size (6-7, 218 pounds) and his IQ of basketball allow him to compete at that end of the floor.

Doncic quickly learned the subtle nuances of the NBA, the tricks of the trade that help all superstars thrive. You should only improve as you add different pieces along the way and grow with your teammates. Keep in mind that your association with Porzingis is not close to being fully formed.

At a minimum, Doncic can establish the Mavericks as an annual playoff participant. At its peak, it could have multiple MVPs and titles.

Lamar's case: Jackson is playing quarterback in a way that the NFL had never seen in terms of the race, as he broke the single-season career record for the position in just his second year. But what is most impressive is what he has done as a pin. He has played the best ground attack in NFL history to be super efficient by throwing the ball down the field and finishing units in the red zone.

What is scary is that Jackson can only improve as the Ravens add and prepare the game creators to their support cast while developing as a field reader and decision maker. His work ethic has been off the charts, from working hard to dominate Louisville and bringing that determination and confidence to Baltimore. The more experience Jackson has, the better he will take advantage of his immense set of physical abilities.

Jackson is about to win his first NFL MVP award at age 23, beating Mahomes and Dan Marino for being the youngest to do so in NFL history. If what you just did in 2019 looks more like your floor, it's crazy to think how tall your roof can be.