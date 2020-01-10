Lori Harvey sizzles in a new Instagram video with Boyfriend Future while celebrating her birthday after a party with Jordyn Woods

It seems that Jordyn Woods and Lori Harvey are on their way to becoming best friends after the two recently spent time together during a glamorous night out.

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter and former best friend of Kylie Jenner went to social networks to talk about their joint evening, as Woods posted a short video on her Instagram page.

In the video, the two models are in a black and white bathroom, and Lori poses for a mirror selfie, while Jordyn is right next to her and does the same.

At some point in the video clip, they both bow their heads in the same way, which is also reflected in the title of the post, since Woods wrote: "But why we did the same turn of the head," accompanied by a few emojis smiling and a heart.

The video of the models did not go unnoticed because shortly after it was uploaded, millions of people saw it and comments began to appear, as many fans declared that Lori and Jordyn looked like twins.

A sponsor told the young model: “I love you so much and I am very proud of you! Keep growing in faith, stay humble and grateful, and know your family and God always has you! I am very blessed to be on this trip with you! The best is yet to come !!! #forest."

Another commentator wrote: "I am so proud of you! And I will continue to support you. Since I have seen you close to the people you hang out with, I have always seen your potential. It will only get better, just keep working hard and more. success will follow you! "

After the video clip, Jordyn shared a photograph of her and Lori later in the night, and in the instant, the two walk towards the camera, all smiling.

For the occasion, Jordyn was dressed in a tight outfit that could barely contain her curvy body.

The outfit consisted of a tight and colorful blouse with long sleeves in combination with navy blue pants.

See this post on Instagram I don't think an image correctly represents this year or even this decade. The little me would never have imagined the places I've been and where I'm going. Only this year, I filmed several films and programs, I started my physical condition baby @ frst.place @secndnture, I got the cover of magazines, I made beautiful collaborations with all the companies and artists in which I create @easilockshair, @eylureofficial, @b_ndstore, He traveled the world and met some really great people along the way, and much more that will come in the next decade. I have not only found myself as an entrepreneur but also as a young woman. This year I have grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but diamonds are made under pressure. I have been reborn my relationship with God and found my true value. They have given me the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone who never gave up on me, even in my darkest moments. I also want to thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for helping me. This is just the beginning! 2020 you are not ready for us! Drop a 🖤 if you are ready for the blessings that are yet to come! A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) in Dec 31, 2019 at 11:39 a.m. PST

Meanwhile, Lori, who celebrates her birthday with Future, preferred to be all dressed in black at night, as she wore leather pants with a very high waist and an elegant blouse.

The two ladies are winning.



