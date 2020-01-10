LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfd175432ac3f41324a905201d2539edb9% %MINIFYHTMLfd175432ac3f41324a905201d2539edb10%









West Ham had a VAR injury time equalizer when they lost 1-0 as visitors in Sheffield United. Robert Snodgrass scored in the 93rd minute, but the reps detected a Declan Rice handball in the accumulation. Oli McBurnie's goal sends Sheffield United fifth in the Premier League.

Before the game, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder signed a new four and a half year contract at the club until 2024.

Manchester United is reaching an agreement with Sporting de Lisboa to sign Bruno Fernandes, according to Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias. Speaking to the Sky Talk Transfer podcast, Dias said Sporting will be forced to sell to the midfielder due to financial difficulties.

Aston Villa has agreed to an agreement with AC Milan to borrow goalkeeper Pepe Reina for the rest of the season.

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev have set a deadline for negotiations on a fight for the world heavyweight title.

And, Prince Harry will return to Buckingham Palace next week to organize the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw, in his first major engagement since he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they They would remove their charges. as members of royalty.