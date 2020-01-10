Loni Love says that black men are not faithful due to slavery

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Twitter users do not have it and respond quickly to the controversial comments of Loni, as a user urges the co-host & # 39; Real & # 39; a & # 39; use your platform TO LIFT BLACK MEN and not criticize them & # 39 ;.

Loni love Do not hesitate to express your opinion. In the last episode of "The real", she called black men for their inability to remain faithful to their partner.

Loni made the controversial comments as they spoke Joe Buddencomment from Kevin HartInfidelity. "I don't speak for the black community because I think many black men really don't know how to have true and faithful relationships," Loni said. "They think that because they have money, they have power, that they can treat women in any way."

Co-host Jeannie Mai, who is happily dating the rapper JeezyHe seemed to try uselessly. In the meantime, Adrienne Bailon He said: "I think, unfortunately, in so many cultures, that's all machismo. That happens everywhere."

Loni, however, begged to differ. "No, it is not general because what is happening is that we are still dealing with the point of slavery," Loni continued. "And we are descendants of slavery and because our families separated, we still have no idea how to be united because our families separated."

Twitter did not have it and responded quickly to Loni's comments. "Loni Love said that all black men cheat due to the generational trauma of slavery and broken homes, while they were lying with their oppressor. Ma'am …" a user tweeted.

"Loni Love really appeared on live television and said that black men specifically (compared to other races) have a problem with infidelity. It also really doubled. I wish I hadn't used their platform to shed erroneous information from her personal experience. for a white audience, "added another. "It was incredibly irresponsible. Black public figures must be very careful with the way they use their platforms. Now we should know that we should not make radical generalizations, even jokingly, about our own people in front of a mixed company."

A spectator, meanwhile, urged Loni to "use his platform TO RAISE BLACK MEN, not to hit them. They already go through being black men. Their people like you, who give us a bad name to REAL SYSTEMS. Because you have a Chad, you think you are. You should see how you look Mammie. "