Lizzo posts a message from NSFW after Jillian Michaels shameful comments

The success creator of & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; seems to respond to the controversial comments of the former coach of & # 39; The Biggets Loser & # 39; about its weight with the publication, before removing it.

Lizzo is believed to have responded to Jillian Michaels& # 39; controversial comments about his weight in his own way. The rapper, known for her unfiltered posts on social media, recently shared an NSFW message on her Instagram Stories.

According to reports, the 31-year-old star said in a video: "If my name is your mouth … so is my fuck, b *** h … enjoy the taste!" A fan noted that Lizzo also shared the short clip on his main Instagram page with the title "PSA" before removing it.

Lizzo published and then deleted the NSFW message after Jillian Michaels' comments about his weight.

It's unclear who the message was addressed to, but many suspected it was his strong response to Jillian's recent comments about her.

In another Instagram post shared on Wednesday, January 8, Lizzo seemed to ignore criticism against herself. "At 25 seconds I want you to breathe deeply 5 times … through the nose … through the mouth …", he wrote along with a video that shows a hotel where he was staying. "Today's mantra is: this is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy."

Jillian was previously criticized after expressing disagreement about people celebrating the trend of body positivity. "Why do we celebrate his body?" she said of the rapture "Juice". "Why does it matter? Why don't we celebrate his music? Because it won't be amazing if he has diabetes." He continued to share his thoughts on the rap star, "I'm just being honest. I love his music, my daughter loves her music, but there's never a time when she asks me," I'm so glad I'm overweight. & # 39; Because I care? Why is it my job to worry about your weight? "

After his comments provoked a violent reaction, he turned to Instagram to duplicate his initial statements. "As I have repeatedly said, we are all beautiful, dignified and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love each other enough to recognize that there are serious health consequences that come with obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. , to name just a few, "so she wrote. "I would never want this for ANYONE and I hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies."

In "Sight"on Thursday, January 9, Whoopi Goldberg jumped to the defense of Lizzo and described as "fabulous" the creator of successes "Truth Hurts". "She is who she is … and if you don't understand it, then you don't understand it," said the actress. "I am delighted that she is a woman of great figures. I am delighted that she is and that she has no qualms about using what she wants and that she is comfortable." The comedian added: "So I celebrate it."

Co-host Joy behar He agreed with Whoopi, saying: "Jillian Michaels is entitled to his opinion, but not everyone can be skinny (expletive)."