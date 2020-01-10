Lil Mo details the abusive marriage with Karl Dargan: "You could feel the toxicity!"

Lil Mo went to The Breakfast Club, where he talked about his abusive marriage to former professional boxer Karl Dargan.
And although Mo had given us an idea of his marriage through his Instagram account, it seems that things may have been worse than we thought.
"That n * gga spit on me. & # 39; Shit, stupid bitch." And one thing is to say that when you are having sex, but it is another thing when you want to say that sh * t and your children are there. Do you feel Me? When he spit on me. That was August 26, "he told DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee.
"When I left for good, it was in March 2019. My children had just gone to school, so it was like 10 in the morning. And he had just started wylin. I thought: & # 39; I think you're high. And I know you with ab * tch. You don't even have to tell me. I don't have to smell any perfume or see your hair. I can feel your spirit my n * gga & # 39; ".
Lil Mo says that was enough for her to finish.
"It was the last one, the last straw. Once my children went to school, and I know they knew things were happening. I could feel the toxicity. I hated going home. And I knew the amount of opioids I was taking. Just to Start my day, I was like & # 39; No, this is not me & # 39; ".
During the interview, she admitted that he hit her, but never in the face.
