Lil Mo details the abusive marriage with Karl Dargan: "You could feel the toxicity!"

Lil Mo went to The Breakfast Club, where he talked about his abusive marriage to former professional boxer Karl Dargan.

And although Mo had given us an idea of ​​his marriage through his Instagram account, it seems that things may have been worse than we thought.

"That n * gga spit on me. & # 39; Shit, stupid bitch." And one thing is to say that when you are having sex, but it is another thing when you want to say that sh * t and your children are there. Do you feel Me? When he spit on me. That was August 26, "he told DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee.

