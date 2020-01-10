Liam Gallagher suggests that Oasis Reunion will occur in 2022

Claiming that his separated brother Noel has been begging him to restart his band, the rocker of & # 39; Wall of Glass & # 39; announces that he will retire as a soloist after album number 3.

Liam Gallagher plan to reform Oasis in two years after claiming his separated brother Noel Gallagher He is "begging" for a meeting.

The Britpop icons separated in 2009 after a backstage fight at a concert in Paris, France, and the Gallagher brothers have been exchanging barbs for a decade, with worsening relations in recent years due to open comments from Liam on Twitter.

However, the rocker "Wall of Glass" surprised fans on Wednesday (January 8), announcing that he is planning one more solo album before returning to Oasis and then claimed that Noel had called him to discuss a meeting.

"I intend to retire as a soloist after album # 3, since I just received a call from my brother begging me to start an oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love, you already know LG x," he tweeted.

The publication came shortly after Liam, 47, joked about the need to "spill with myself" after his third album, adding: "I just don't think I can continue working with myself, I can write what he likes and him too, but I think it's the best. "

However, rocker fans are skeptical, as Noel has repeatedly claimed that a meeting is out of the question.

As recently as in November (19), the elder Gallagher told the British magazine Big Issue: "Every tweet he sends is another nail in the coffin of that idea."

Addressing his brother directly, the success creator of the "Sacred Mountain" added: "If you think for a minute, I will share a stage with you after what you said you are more idiotic than you seem."