Lewis Morgan of Celtic received permission to speak with Inter Miami by David Beckham | Soccer news





Celtic end Lewis Morgan received permission to speak with Inter Miami

Celtic end Lewis Morgan received permission to speak with Inter Miami and complete a move to the David Beckham franchise club in MLS.

A fee was agreed with Celtic for Morgan, who still has 18 months remaining in his contract.

He has left the Celtic training camp in Dubai and is expected to fly to the United States later on Friday.

Lewis Morgan has left the Celtic training camp in Dubai

The 23-year-old joined Celtic in January 2018 before being returned to St Mirren for the rest of the campaign.

Morgan made his Celtic debut in August 2018, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, where he scored two goals in 22 appearances.

1:13 Neil Lennon admits that the Rangers are now a match for their Celtic team and that they may need to adapt their preparation for Old Firm matches. Neil Lennon admits that the Rangers are now a match for their Celtic team and that they may need to adapt their preparation for Old Firm matches.

He played 18 times for Celtic this season, but now he is ready to move to the United States and could be part of Miami's MLS debut against Los Angeles FC on March 1.

Inter Miami appointed Uruguayan Diego Alonso as its first head coach last month.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.