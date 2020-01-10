Leonardo DiCaprio provides Australian forest fire relief efforts with a donation of $ 3 million

WENN / Avalon

In order to contribute to the & # 39; international response to catastrophic forest fires & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Inception & # 39; creates the Australia Wildfire Fund as part of its Earth Alliance environmental foundation.

Leonardo Dicaprio has donated $ 3 million (£ 2.2 million) to relief efforts for forest fires in Australia through its environmental foundation, Earth Alliance.

The 45-year-old actor created Australia Wildfire Fund as part of the Earth Alliance, with the aim of contributing to the "international response to catastrophic forest fires" that are currently causing chaos across the country. To date, forest fires this season have killed at least 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.

Australia Wildfire Fund will work with Australian partner organizations, such as Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage and Wires Wildlife Rescue, and all funds raised will go to firefighting efforts in New South Wales and other areas affected by fires.

DiCaprio is co-president of the Earth Alliance, along with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth.

He is the last star to promise a lot of money to forest fire relief efforts. Chris Hemsworth Y Elton John each donated one million Australian dollars while Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pink Y Kylie Jenner They have also donated.