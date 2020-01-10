LeBron James and Luka Doncic resume the duel while the Lakers visit Mavericks | NBA News

LeBron James and Luka Doncic face for the fourth and last time this season when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Dallas Mavericks, live on Sky Sports.

LeBron takes the lead in voting for the All-Star fans

Davis receives clean MRI after a sharp fall

The Mavericks and the Lakers could be without key players for this clash.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a sharp fall against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night and suffered a bruise in his gluteus maximus. Davis is with the team on the two-game trip, but appears as questionable against the Mavericks while Los Angeles seeks its seventh consecutive victory.

Anthony Davis writhes on the court after injuring his back in a sharp fall



Davis leads the Lakers in scoring (27.1), rebounds (9.4) and blocked shots (2.6).

"I hope it gets better soon. We need it," Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said after the victory against the Knicks. "It's a great piece for our team."

The Mavericks have played their last five games without forward 7-foot, 3-inch Kristaps Porzingis (right knee pain), who is second in the team in scoring (17.3), rebounds (7.6) and leading in blocks (2.1) .

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis is getting better, but he doesn't know when he'll be back.

Porzingis has not played from a total of 11 points and seven rebounds in a 108-95 victory for the Lakers in Los Angeles on December 29.

"Until he returns, there is no point in talking about what we are missing so he is not out there," Carlisle said. "Many teams are going through health problems right now and he is improving all the time. There is nothing imminent about him, but he is doing better."

















Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic says that facing LeBron James for the first time was one of his three best NBA moments to date



Both teams still have a lot of talent to trust.

Dallas striker Luka Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring (29.6) and assists (9.0) while averaging 9.7 rebounds per game.

Lakers forward, LeBron James, is averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds. James was dealing with flu-like symptoms on Thursday, but he's listed as likely to play against the Mavericks.

Los Angeles has also received strong support from Caldwell-Pope, who is shooting 43.3 percent from a three-point range, good for the 11th best in the NBA by entering the Thursday night game list.

















Highlights of the emphatic victory of Los Angeles Lakers 117 = 87 over the New York Knicks



Caldwell-Pope made 3 of 4 from a distance of three points against the Knicks, placing him 17 of 28 in the last eight games.

He made 4 of 5 against the Mavericks visitors in a 108-95 victory on December 29.

"Just be ready, be ready to shoot when my teammates have the ball," Caldwell-Pope told reporters. "Just being in the position for them to see me and give me the ball."

Dallas is 2-3 from the loss to the Lakers with three losses coming by five points or less.

















Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks' 107-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets



The Mavericks lost 107-106 to the Denver Nuggets visitors on Wednesday night.

"We just have to fix things and we have to be better," Carlisle said. "We have a tendency to get lost sometimes, and with the way the games are today in the NBA with so many close games, you can give points."

Dallas has two games remaining in his six-season home game. The Mavericks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Getting more consistency from your external shooters could help you end your stay with a winning record.

Seth Curry made his five triples in a 123-111 victory against the Brooklyn Nets at the opening of the family home on January 2, then missed the eight attempts in the next two games.

Tim Hardaway Jr missed the first two games of the family home with a hamstring injury, returned to make 3 of 4 from long distance in a 118-110 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, but was 3 of 9 from the bottom The loss of the Nuggets.

Doncic had a direct solution.

"Practice shooting," he said. "And do them."

