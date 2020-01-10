La Anthony provokes rumors of romance with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the middle of a tumultuous marriage

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Think Like a Man & # 39; is seen having breakfast with the star of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; in Manhattan, but a source says that she and her husband Carmelo are still together and make their relationship work.

It is La Anthony cheating on her husband Carmelo Anthony with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II? The actress and reality TV star sparked rumors of romance with the 33-year-old actor after they were seen having breakfast together.

In an image obtained by page six, the first "Total live request"VJ seemed to try to pass incognito during the excursion, wearing a black jacket that fastened to his nose to hide half of his face. He completed his look with black tights and training shoes.

Yahya combined the color with a black sweatshirt and a black hooded jacket, with dark gray pants and white sneakers. He was also seen holding a bottled water. The two showed no PDA despite their departure that has raised suspicions about their relationship.

But a source close to La La has denied that there is anything romantic between "Power"star and the"Aquaman"actor". They are just friends, they have been working together and Yahya has been giving him advice on acting, "the source insists.

A second source, who also said he was close to La La, adds: "People should not rush to draw conclusions, especially if they are seen leaving a restaurant." Another source close to Carmelo supports the statements of people from the La La circle, stating: "That's a mutual friend and Melo and La are fine. They are together again."

A source also tells PEOPLE that La La's relationship with Yahya is purely platonic and insists that "Think like a man"Star and her husband, a professional basketball player, are still together and make their relationship work despite rumors of marital problems.

<br />

La La and Carmelo have been in a tumultuous marriage after years of accusations of deception. The couple, who married on July 10, 2010, separated in April 2017 and has since been intermittent. However, they spent the holidays together with their 12-year-old son Kiyan.