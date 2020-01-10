Kylie Jenner looks beautiful in a sky blue simulated neck and zipper dress from Sorella Boutique

Kylie Jenner was seen at the Nobu restaurant in the sky blue collar dress from Sorella Boutique. The color caught the attention of the 22-year-old with her dark hair. The tight dress did not seek to enhance or change the shape of Kylie, but it fit like a second skin with a little frown in the middle and hips. The dress features a zipper, high neck and long sleeves. The design of the dress accentuated the curvy figure of Kylie while clinging to her tight abs. Kylie shared several photos in a slide show, including a photo of herself while admiring her reflection in the mirror and a second photo where she posed with her head turned to the side. She carried a matching bag.

Kylie also shared photos in her Instagram story where she posed with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian using the cherry Instagram filter. Kylie subtitled the video with "best friends,quot; and it's great to see the sisters get along so well. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have been informed a lot, but it seems that everyone gets along very well with Kylie, after all, she is the baby.

Watch the video below where Kylie Jenner plays with her sisters on Instagram.

You can see the dress of Sorella that Kylie wears in the video above, but the presentation of photos below gives a better view of the dress, as well as her hair. The long ponytail comes after Kylie Jenner shared several photos of herself with a long neon yellow wig and then a neon yellow wig. It is not clear if she was wearing the same wig and cut it in the form of a bob.

Kylie is a big fan of wigs and hairpieces, and waist-length ponytails are nothing new for multi-hyphenate.

Watch the video below where Kylie Jenner shows new hair and even Kim Kardashian has fun playing with him.

Kylie Jenner plays with a piece of fake hair while Reality Star shows a new hair up to the waist #KUWK #Kylie Jenner #Kylie #kimkardashianhttps://t.co/66OA9d2WqU through @Youtube – Celebrity curve (@CelebrityCurve) January 10, 2020

Here is a picture of the sky blue collar zipper dress as Sorella shared it on her official Instagram account.

What do you think about the look of Kylie Jenner? Are you a fan of the tight blue dress?

Ad

What hairstyle do you like best in Kylie? Do you like your pigtails up to the waist?



Post views:

0 0