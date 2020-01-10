Kit Harington will make his Broadway debut with Anne Hathaway

WENN / Instar

While, according to reports, the actor of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; is in talks to act in the second work of & # 39; Double Feature & # 39 ;, it is said that his television co-star, Conleth Hill, is online to address the lead role.

"game of Thrones"star Harington kit He is reportedly in talks to make his Broadway debut together Anne Hathaway.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the British actor will perform in the second of the two works, as part of a production called Double Feature.

According to reports, the first work is about the notoriously toxic relationship between the actress. Tippi Hedren and the late director Alfred Hitchcock, with Hathaway in talks to play Hedren. The second part of the double bill will feature Harington as a young man who idolizes the terror star. Vicent price, before learning that his idol is not the man he thought he was.

The two works have been written by John Logan, a screenwriter who worked on the last two James Bond movies, "Skyfall"Y"Spectrum"It will be directed by Jonathan Kent and produced by"La La Land"is Marc Platt.

Co-star of "Game of Thrones" by Kit Conleth hill He is reportedly online to play Hitchcock in front of Hathaway in production, which will be released next year (2021).