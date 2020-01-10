Kirk Frost is proud that a famous rapper visited his bistro and Rasheeda Frost's: see the photo here

Kirk Frost and his wife, Rasheeda Frost, made fans happy when they revealed that they managed to make one of their dreams come true. They opened the Frost Bistro in 2019 and already managed to be very popular, and fans love the place.

Kirk and Rasheeda have shared photos with pride, and restaurant clips and fans are here to help. Everyone who visited the place had positive things to say about it.

Now, Kirk shared a photo with a famous rapper who also visited the Bistro, and you can see it below.

‘My boy @mysonnenygeneral came to visit us at @frostbistro 💪🏾💯 I appreciate love’, Kirk captioned his post.

Someone said: "I still have to visit the frost bistro … I haven't been to,quot; A "at some point … I can't wait to hang out …"

A follower posted this: "I will soon be there to support my favorites !! @ frost117 @rasheeda,quot;, while another fan said: "I love how the dishes are named after the Frost family."

Apart from this, Rasheeda simply flaunted her amazing, healthy and natural hair in a video on her social media account.

He also responded to fans who keep asking him why he wears wigs if he has such beautiful hair.

Ad

NeNe Leakes praised her appearance and fans also said that if they had such amazing hair, they would no longer wear wigs.



Post views:

0 0