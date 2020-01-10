Khloe Kardashian models Skims of Sister Kim Kardashian in a new video while promoting good American intimates

%MINIFYHTMLe90785d437ad151a1ebd8c935ab484969% %MINIFYHTMLe90785d437ad151a1ebd8c935ab4849610%

Khloe Kardashian is a good sister, there is no doubt about it. After announcing that she was supporting her brother Rob in her custody fight for her daughter Dream, Khloe then modeled her sister's new line of Skims underwear Kim Kardashian. The new video is going viral, but it was the time when people realized how kind Khloe is. Khloe had recently announced his own line of Good American intimates and modeled the clothes both in the Good American Instagram account and in his official Instagram account. But even with his own clothing line he was marketing, he found the time to promote Skims for Kim.

The Skims account on Instagram has 1.1 million followers and the video has more than 255,000 views. Khloe wore the bra and briefs at mid waist. Both are exhausted at this time, but they are asking for more and there is a waiting list. The garments will be available again on January 14, 2020.

You can watch Skims' title and video with Khloe Kardashian in the following player.

"@KhloeKardashian uses Sculpting Bra ($ 32) and Sculpting Mid Waist Brief ($ 32) at Clay – again available on JANUARY 14 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Join the waiting list now through the link in our biography to be the first to buy."

Many people were surprised to see Khloe Kardashian promoting Skims while promoting intimate low-impact assets of Good American. The Good American Instagram site has 1.5 million followers and the site shared several photos with Khloe's tight abs and his perfect figure. She wore high-cut bikini underwear and posed for several mirror photos.

You can see the photos that Khloe shared along with the caption included below.

“The first thing you wear. The last thing you take off 🖤 @khloekardashian in Low Impact Active Intimates. ”

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian as a sister? Are you surprised that she promotes Kim Kardashian's clothing line along with her own? Of the Kardashian / Jenner girls, Khloe is reputed to be the most maternal and maternal.

Those who have kept up with Kardashians for the past 12 years are not surprised that Khloe is going to fight for his brother Rob and his niece Dream. What you think? Is Khloe Kardashian a good sister?



