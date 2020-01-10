Keyshia Cole publishes adorable family photo with BF Niko Khale and her two beautiful children, Daniel and Tobias

Keyshia Cole and her partner, Niko "Khale,quot; Hale, recently made headlines with a new photograph of their baby, Tobias Khale, that the proud parents shared on social media.

The add-on was posted on Tobias's personal Instagram page on Thursday night, and he intended to mark that the baby was five months old.

In the picture, the baby was sitting in a blue walker with the Batman logo and looked prettier than ever while looking at the camera.

The boy was dressed appropriately for the Christmas season, wearing red clothes with Christmas motifs.

In addition, the legend of the publication wished that all its spectators had a lot of fun at Christmas and ended the statement: "And I turned five months on New Year's Day."

The photograph was instantly noticed by many fans of the star family and quickly gathered thousands of “ likes & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Keyshia, her children, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. and Tobias, along with her boyfriend Niko, also posed for a sweet Christmas portrait.

Many followers congratulated parents for their adorable baby, and many described the baby as a "cupcake."

An Instagram user stated that the boy was getting so big pretty fast, while another observer claimed that the baby was the perfect combination of his parents.

A fan said: "Wow, the baby is perfect. I felt love vibrating throughout this video and my main girl in the back looked absolutely stunning."

A second commentator said: "He and his son are so adorable when he grows up he will become more handsome💙❤️❤️."

This follower revealed: “Such a beautiful baby. Arco, you have two handsome children! A true blessing from God. Congratulations to all three of you! "

A fourth comment read: "Congratulations, Mrs. Khale, he is a handsome man from LiL and that smile fills his soul. Congratulations on his first baby. I love you very much. He continues to succeed, baby. Take care."

Keyshia gave birth to Tobias in early August, and she brought the news of her son's arrival to social networks the same day, as the 38-year-old singer shared an Instagram post that said her baby was here. .

After welcoming their son, the happy parents refrained from revealing his face to the world before finally publishing the child's first photographs in November.



