Ken Ken doll Rodrigo Alves comes out as a transgender woman: from Ken to Barbie

Rodrigo Alves was once known as the human Ken doll, but now, the man known for undergoing so much plastic surgery to create a state of perfection is now known as her. Rodrigo revealed himself as a transgender woman and revealed that he already underwent multiple procedures to create a female figure and facial features. Social networks have been talking about Rodrigo's new curves and many are shocked by how quickly the transition seemed to take place. At 36, many people ask questions about how Rodrigo realized he was trans and why it took so long.

Rodrigo also undergoes electrolysis procedures to ensure that she has a feminine appearance without unwanted hair. He also explained that when he was little, he exhibited many signs of being transgender, but he didn't know what even transgender was!

On January 5, 2020, Rodrigo shared an update announcing his transition. Rodrigo left the following comment.

“Today, January 5, 2020, I was born again! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me in this transition process. Imagine credits to @_adamgerrard_ copy of the photographer directly to the image @dailymirror edited by @ dsp._design and @dillonstpaul our adjustment from @prettylittlething. # beauty # blonde #pretty #editorial #girl

Rodriguez also explained about his childhood and discovered that he was transgender.

“When I was little, I loved dolls and dresses and felt like a girl, but I had no idea what it meant to be transgender. Now it is something that is understood much more. I spent thousands of dollars on having fake abs and biceps, but I felt a failure as a man, it wasn't what it was meant to be. "

It is not clear what Rodrigo's new name will be, but some suspect that he can legally change his name to Jessica. Rodrigo also stated that he has found a lot of acceptance since his departure and has even been asked to go out on many appointments.

You can see a close-up photo of Rodrigo and his makeup in the photo below.

Here is a full-length photo of Rodrigo and his new curves.

What do you think of Rodrigo Alves' news? Are you surprised

Ad

Rodrigo is still in the transition process, so expect more feminization and changes to come.



Post views:

3