Kareena Kapoor Khan says that Veere Di Wedding 2 will be safe

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a true blue diva and nobody can take it away. She has been in the industry long enough and has consolidated her position as one of Bollywood's most talented actresses by offering some power-filled performances over the years. Kareena's last two releases, Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz, were great successes and that is reason enough for this beauty to get excited about her upcoming projects.

Soon they will see her in Angrezi Medium, however, recently during an interview, the actress confirmed the news that the second part of Veere Di Wedding will be safe. According to the actress, the film is in the preproduction stage and director Rhea Kapoor is working on it. Kareena also added that she is super excited for the second part, as everyone had fun while filming Veere Di Wedding. Well, another fun but forceful movie is on its way and we couldn't be happier about it.