Kappas PULL UP in Boosie – Assume it to apologize!

Yesterday, the popular rapper from Louisiana, Boosie Badazz, entered into a war of words with members of the African-American fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

Now less than 24 hours later, Boosie apologizes to the organization for any apparent disrespect.

According to several members of the fraternity in social networks, Some of its members "stopped,quot; with Boosie and made him change his energy towards his organization.

The meat started two days ago, when Boosie wore a Kappa sweatshirt. The organization disapproves of non-fraternity members who wear the Kappa logo on their clothing.

When Kappas told Boosie that they took him as disrespectful, Boosie told them, "f * ck Kappas."

Well, according to multiple reports on social networks, a group of Kappas that have connections to PULLED UP ON BOOSIE streets. And the men convinced the rapper that he should apologize for disrespecting the fraternity.

It's not clear what they told Boosie, but it seems they put fear in Boosie's heart.

This is Boosie after he was visited by the Kappa thugs. Watch how your energy changes: