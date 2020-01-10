Kappas PULL UP in Boosie – Assume it to apologize!

Yesterday, the popular rapper from Louisiana, Boosie Badazz, entered into a war of words with members of the African-American fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

Now less than 24 hours later, Boosie apologizes to the organization for any apparent disrespect.

According to several members of the fraternity in social networks, Some of its members "stopped,quot; with Boosie and made him change his energy towards his organization.

The meat started two days ago, when Boosie wore a Kappa sweatshirt. The organization disapproves of non-fraternity members who wear the Kappa logo on their clothing.

