Kandi Burruss fans are surprised by their resemblance to their daughter, Riley Burruss in this photo

Kandi Burruss shared a photo on her social media account that surprised fans. They say she is his daughter, Riley Burruss's twin in this photo. Check it out below.

‘My goal is to continue improving my community! @marcioverstreet & #EloiseKlementich from @invest_atlanta are training me with the knowledge to do it. #GirlPower #atlanta ", Kandi captioned his post.

People told him that he looks like his daughter in the photo. Someone said: "Looking like Riley."

A follower published: "Riley's twin is here," and another commentator praised her and wrote: "I admire your enthusiasm for learning and evolving." You are a fashion pioneer, thanks for being a great example‼ ️ ’

Someone else said: "Always excellence: your power movements are always beneficial to others, keep shining!"

One person posted this: "I thought it was Riley for a second!"

An Instagram installer also praised Kandi and said: OD GOD Infinite Holy Spirit, thank you for continually opening the way for great abundance for you. You are an irresistible magnet for everything that belongs to you by GOD divine right. Amen. Have perfect faith. "

Many fans called Kandi an inspiration and a follower posted: & # 39; I love you, Kandi, you are so positive, and with your feet on the ground, I feel that if you were close, we could probably be many blessings for you and your beautiful baby family. love 2020. & # 39;

In other news, Kandi celebrated the fourth birthday of Ace Wells Tucker and his son Todd Tucker.

Kandi also took Ace's sister Blaze Tucker to the party and shared some photos with the latest addition to the family, leaving fans amazed.



