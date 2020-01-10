K. Michelle responds to Uncle Murda's Diss in & # 39; Rap Up 2019 & # 39;

Instagram

During her appearance on Trick N & # 39; Trina & # 39; s Morning Show, she talks about her problem between her and the spitter & # 39; Rap Up 2019 & # 39 ;, which initially started after he tweeted his support for 6ix9ine.

Uncle Murda I was casting shadow K. Michelle in her last song "Rap Up 2019", after she supported 6ix9ine in the middle of his controversy. He addressed the diss during his appearance on "Trick N & # 39; Trina & # 39; s Morning Show".

"He never met me," he said. "He never met. I've never been in the same room. Nothing. Some things just aren't gangsta. I don't entertain him. It's like he does it every year, whatever the kick he gives him or whatever, but I know in fact what it is. He never met me. "

"I simply choose a black woman for no reason that you don't know anything so you can get clicks and say it before and then say: & # 39; However, I'll sleep with her & # 39;". Like that kind of thing, that's a clown for me, "he continued." So I let you remain a clown and I'm just a woman who is making a lot of money. "

Before Michelle's interview, Murda appeared in Hot 97 to talk about the shadows she cast in "Rap Up 2019". "I thought it was a kind of surprise when I saw her do that this time," he revealed. "She was like, & # 39; He didn't make fun of me, I'm happy he comes home & # 39 ;, things like that. It was kind of weak."

"In fact, I know people who are locked up by the cheesy shit that Tekashi did. Anyway, she and I don't really love each other. It's my fault. I'm not going to sit here and act like her."

In the song, Murda rapped: "K. Michelle can't stay with a man because her pussy stinks. Because she placed a post cosignin & # 39; Tekashi Snitchin & # 39; / She thought he would come home, he had another year ". In addition, the song featured a series of homophobic lines that referred to Tank, Duck, Tyler the creator Y Lil Nas X.

The fight between Murda and Michelle began after she tweeted her support for Tekashi. "Idc idc im happy 69 is dating. That man is very entertaining and I like his music," he wrote. "S ** t didn't make fun of me, and if someone tried to kill me, I'm snitch 2, and I'm cheating on you cheating n **** s. Lol. Half of these rappers like you ARE NOT ABOUT THAT LIFE. BIG ACTS ".