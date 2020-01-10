K. Michelle: & # 039; New R,amp;B has no soul !! & # 039;

K. Michelle made a bold statement online this week in which she stated that modern R,amp;B has no soul.

"Getting up early listening to the new R,amp;B artist and this is the best way to fall asleep, this shit has no soul and is boring. Sounds like a great lullaby. I'm very confused," he said in the first tweet.

He then told his fans that he was not talking about a specific artist, but about music in general.

"However, I listen to some really good singles, but the albums lack hard work and rather the less, the better I guess. I guess," he continued.

"But it's really really good music in general. Without claiming the music messiah just for talking early about the business that pays me," he continued. "I grew up with Mary J making you believe you didn't cry. I felt her pain in every way. That's music for babies. I have to feel you through my THC level. That woman saved me so many times through songs. That's how I want to heal people and it's hard to whisper. "

