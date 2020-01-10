Justin Trudeau is a "baby." Social networks go crazy over the new beard of the Canadian Prime Minister!

%MINIFYHTML95b2cf94f0d1bbe8673cb56d320fcc7e9% %MINIFYHTML95b2cf94f0d1bbe8673cb56d320fcc7e10%

Social networks can't get over the new look of Justin Trudeau! The Canadian prime minister now shakes his beard and everyone has an opinion about it!

It seems that many people think that he looks like a total "baby,quot; while others disagree, saying that he seemed more "clueless,quot; than anything else.

The politician, who is generally considered an attractive man, presented his new facial hair at several different press conferences in the New Year.

%MINIFYHTML95b2cf94f0d1bbe8673cb56d320fcc7e11% %MINIFYHTML95b2cf94f0d1bbe8673cb56d320fcc7e12%

The change was a big difference to what it looked like a few days before in a clip that was posted online to wish its followers a Happy Hanukkah.

At that time, he was still shaving, which is how people see him in public.

But then the beard appeared, apparently out of nowhere, and many of his fans filled up with his new face, labeling him as a "baby."

Even a user joked that the beard could help the country!

"I discovered today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a beard now, uniting the country with the absolute fact that he has a beautiful beard," they tweeted.

Unfortunately, however, it turns out that this particular user could not be further from the truth, since the country was quite divided in the middle by the change in appearance.

Ad

Here are some more opinions about Justin Trudeau's beard: & # 39; It's Trudeau's attempt to act as a mature statesman & # 39; / & # 39; (It's) a more mature appearance, especially with the gray appearing & # 39; / & # 39; (He seemed) clueless.



Post views:

5 5