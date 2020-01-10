Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel see each other after the co-star scandal

Together again!
At the end of November last year, Justin Timberlake He was seen getting a little cozy with his cast partner Alisha Wainwright after a night with some of the actors of his next movie Palm tree. The photos showed the two holding hands and touching something subtle. At first, Justin ignored the media storm, but then turned to Instagram to offer a public apology to his wife. Jessica Biel.
Since the events took place, Justin has remained very discreet and the husband and wife couple have not seen each other in a long time. However, Justin recently took his wife's Instagram to share his love in the comments section. Now, Sun He has obtained photos and videos of Justin and Jessica enjoying a beautiful evening together.
The two had dinner at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, and Sun He reports that they were seen laughing and enjoying their meal together, looking very much in love and comfortable.
Justin and Jessica have been on the path of forgiveness and overcoming their lapse of judgment since the scandal broke out. "It feels terrible that this happened and put Jessica under public scrutiny," a source previously revealed to E! News. "He knows she doesn't deserve any of this and that he was wrong."
Justin himself confessed his mistake and promised that it would never happen again. "A few weeks ago I showed a strong period in the trial, but let me be clear, nothing happened between my co-star and me," he shared in his statement on his Instagram. "I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having gone through such a shameful situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to work in Palm tree. I am eager to continue making this film and excited to see it. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.