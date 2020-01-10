Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel see each other after the co-star scandal

Together again!

At the end of November last year, Justin Timberlake He was seen getting a little cozy with his cast partner Alisha Wainwright after a night with some of the actors of his next movie Palm tree. The photos showed the two holding hands and touching something subtle. At first, Justin ignored the media storm, but then turned to Instagram to offer a public apology to his wife. Jessica Biel.

Since the events took place, Justin has remained very discreet and the husband and wife couple have not seen each other in a long time. However, Justin recently took his wife's Instagram to share his love in the comments section. Now, Sun He has obtained photos and videos of Justin and Jessica enjoying a beautiful evening together.

The two had dinner at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, and Sun He reports that they were seen laughing and enjoying their meal together, looking very much in love and comfortable.