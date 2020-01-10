Justin Chambers hopes & # 39; diversify the acting roles & # 39; with the departure of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39;

ABC / Kelsey McNeal

The actor, known for his role as Dr. Alex Karev in the successful medical drama, expresses his gratitude to the creator Shonda Rhimes and three remaining original co-stars when he leaves the series after 15 years.

"Grey's Anatomy"star Justin Chambers It is moving away from the successful medical drama after 15 years.

The actor, known for his role as Dr. Alex Karev, appeared for the last time in episode 350 of the show, which aired in the United States on November (19) as part of the current season 16, and has not filmed any other since then. .

In a statement issued to Deadline, Chambers explained the reason for his departure and wrote: "There is no good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that has defined much of my life for the past 15 years."

"For a while now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career options. And, when I turn 50 and be blessed with my wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Chambers went on to express his gratitude to the creator of "Gray & # 39; s Anatomy", Shonda Rhimes, and the three original remaining stars of the series.

"As I advance of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39 ;, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens Jr., and the rest of the incredible cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, fans for an extraordinary journey, "he continued.

"Gray & # 39; s Anatomy" premiered in 2005, and will continue for at least one more year after network leaders renewed the series for its 17th season, with the protagonist Pompeo remaining attached to the star.