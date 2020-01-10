Justin Chambers announces the departure of & # 39; Grey’s Anatomy & # 39; after 16 seasons!

%MINIFYHTMLb13ff806f5dbe64fbfb65d13bd93a3a19% %MINIFYHTMLb13ff806f5dbe64fbfb65d13bd93a3a110%

After no less than sixteen years as part of the Grey’s Anatomy family, Justin Chambers will leave the television show! The actor announced this in a statement posted through Deadline today.

Justin's character in the beloved medical program is a fan favorite, so tears are likely to be shed due to his departure.

In addition, the actor himself expressed his emotions in his statement, so it is safe to say that this is also difficult for him!

%MINIFYHTMLb13ff806f5dbe64fbfb65d13bd93a3a111% %MINIFYHTMLb13ff806f5dbe64fbfb65d13bd93a3a112%

‘There is no good time to say goodbye to such a show and a character that has defined much of your life for the past fifteen years. However, for some time, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and my career options. And, as I turn 50 and I am blessed with my remarkable and supportive wife and 5 wonderful children, now is that time, "Justin told Deadline.

Then he mentioned the last two OG actors who have been with the series since the beginning and still are today, as well as the creator of the series, and said: “ As I advance from Grey's Anatomy, I just want thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, the original cast Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of our amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and also fans of an extraordinary journey & # 39; & # 39 ;.

As you can imagine, as soon as the sad news reached fans, social networks were filled with messages about it.

Judging by what users had to say, it was definitely something very difficult to hear for them.

Ad

Many tweeted about shedding tears at the exit of OG and made it clear that they will miss him a lot.



Post views:

0 0