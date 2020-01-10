Justin Bieber will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020

Justin BieberThe musical return continues in the IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020.

Just out of the release of his first single in four years, the interpreter "Yummy,quot; is ready to take the stage at the annual show, which is broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29. Bieber is nominated in five categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Best Collaboration and Best Music Video for Him and Ed SheeranThe great success of "I don't care."

It certainly is emerging as an unforgettable 2020 for the 25-year-old, whose fifth album will come out sometime this year. He also announced a tour of the stadium that runs from May to September, and a documentary YouTube series that will premiere later this month. The documentary will explore Bieber's struggles outside the spotlight, including his ongoing battle against Lyme disease.

Justin announced the diagnosis earlier this week with a message addressed to those who accuse him of "being in methamphetamine,quot; and of looking "like s – t,quot;.