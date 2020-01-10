Juan Pablo Di Pace recounts the first day at Fuller House Set

With Fuller HouseThe final episodes that go to Netflix sometime this year, Juan Pablo Di Pace He's remembering his first memories of the comedy set.

The triple threat: in addition to playing Fernando in the derivative family series, Di Pace flaunted his footwork during Dancing with the stars& # 39; 27th season and is currently performing his own individual show in New York City: remember his first day filming Fuller House in this Friday's Pop of the Morning clip.

"I remember it as if it were yesterday," he tells the co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz. "I was shitting because I had never done a sitcom in my life. They terrified me."

But fans who have fallen in love with the character of Juan Pablo (and the chemistry palpable on screen with the veteran of Full House) Andrea Barber, Also known as Kimmy, who plays his wife) knows that his nerves did not get the best of him.