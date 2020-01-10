Jose Mourinho says he thinks Tottenham can bother Liverpool | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf12d45a0d912889e3084aa754591b6f69% %MINIFYHTMLf12d45a0d912889e3084aa754591b6f610%

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live in Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; The start is at 5:30 p.m.





Jose Mourinho believes that his Tottenham team may bother Liverpool this weekend, but admits that not many other people agree!

Jose Mourinho says that only two people at Friday's press conference expect Tottenham to disturb Liverpool, he and the club's chief of communications.

Tottenham receives Jurgen Klopp's team on Saturday (live at Sky Sports), and a victory in Liverpool would give the leaders a new record for the best start of a season in the history of the top five leagues in Europe.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, which ranks sixth, will not have forward Harry Kane, who will be out until April with a hamstring injury.

Mourinho said: "When I was working with you (in Sky Sports, where I worked as an expert), I told you that Liverpool would be champion, and this was three months ago.

"For me, the situation they are in is not a surprise: they are the best team in our competition."

"It's a great challenge and we would rather play against them with everyone available, but that's how it is."

"We know how good they are, we can imagine in this room, probably only two people think we can win."

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be available again before the end of January

Mourinho then put his arm around the club's chief communications officer, Simon Felstein, and added: "We believe.

"If you don't believe, go away!"

The Spurs agreed that Kane's loss will be a great blow, but he had good news for Tottenham fans.

"If I talk too much about Harry, I get a little depressed and then you will say that I am miserable and in a bad mood," he said.

"Of course, it's bad news, but there is some good news.

"Before the end of the month we have two new players, (goalkeeper) Hugo Lloris and (defender) Ben Davies (who have been injured).

"Lloris hasn't played a game for me. Ben has played one and he did very, very well. It's good news."

Jose Mourinho says he gets too depressed if he talks about Harry Kane's injury

"We have a goalkeeper who is doing the best he can (Paulo Gazzaniga) and we trust him."

"But that Hugo returns after such an important injury is good for him."