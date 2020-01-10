Jonathan Woodgate, Middlesbrough manager, and Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin win the December Sky Bet Championship | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2f31af672e7c2ddc582e054a72616dde9% %MINIFYHTML2f31af672e7c2ddc582e054a72616dde10%

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate and Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin win in the Championship; Accrington boss John Coleman and MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey win in League One; Exeter boss Matt Taylor and Swindon striker Eoin Doyle win in League Two





%MINIFYHTML2f31af672e7c2ddc582e054a72616dde11% %MINIFYHTML2f31af672e7c2ddc582e054a72616dde12% Jonathan Woodgate of Middlesbrough wins the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for December

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has been named Sky Bet Championship Manager of the month for December.

Patience has been the key in and out of the field at The Riverside: Woodgate has gradually instilled in its young side a fortress to collect points in adversity, in particular a 2-0 victory at West Brom, which made it 13 points in six games.

Woodgate said: "I am really satisfied, not for myself, but for everyone present. It is a team effort, and there is a fantastic staff at this football club that really cares.

"We have a fantastic team spirit in the club, and that union is key to everything we do."

Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin He has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for the month of December.

Diminutive in stature, Chaplin had a great impact in December with five goals and two assists in six games. His energy and effervescence were only matched by his delight in scoring a hat-trick against QPR and the simple style of its finish.

Conor Chaplin of Barnsley is the December Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award

Get the EFL rewards application The sponsors of the EFL title, Sky Bet, are giving fans across the EFL the chance to win tickets to the game, experiences of money that cannot be purchased and signed gifts, just for supporting their club!

Chaplin said: "I'm really happy to win the prize. The overall goal is for the team to need to win games, but it's always good to get recognition as part of that."

"If you win a prize like this, I think it shows that you are doing the best for the team, but there is always room for improvement and I would sacrifice any prize for me if that meant the team won more games. We got a great game this weekend. week and I hope we can continue our recent good form. "

Sky Bet League One

Manager: John Coleman, Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has been named Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for December.

Never afraid of a bad race, Coleman is confident that he and Stanley continue to serve him well, picking up 11 points from five undefeated games, including an impressive 4-1 victory over Portsmouth's improvement.

Sky Bet's latest odds Check out the latest EFL odds and more from Sky Bet here …

Coleman said: "It's a pen on the cover for the team, they are the ones who really win, since the results depend on them. As administrative staff, we take a small part as we work with them daily, but it's really a team effort

"To do some damage in this league, you must win this trophy maybe two or three times. Winning it once in isolation is not good enough if you want to do something in this league. You must have really good two or three months." and if I win twice more in the first part of 2020, it means we are doing well. "

Player: Alex Gilbey, MK Dons

MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey has been named the Sky Bet League One player of the month for December.

The improvement of MK in December was due, in large part, to the calm elegance with which Gilbey granted his center of the field. His three goals in five games included a 20-yard curling iron in Doncaster and a lovely chip against Portsmouth.

Gilbey said: "I'm on the moon to win the prize and it's a really proud moment for me, I'm happy, now he's looking to build on this and go again for the rest of the season."

"I am also grateful to the rest of the team, we have been very good in recent times and in December we were very good. It's time to take advantage of it now, win more games and get on the table."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Matt Taylor, Exeter

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has been appointed Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for December.

As impressive as the intention of the Taylor team's attack is their ability to rescue points from promising positions. They did it again in December, recovering 3-0 to tie with Walsall and accumulating 11 points in five undefeated games.

Taylor said: "It's always nice to win this award because it's a sign that the team is fine, it's as simple as that. All credit must go to that group of players and the staff that I have around me, especially for such a period where sacrifices must be made.

"Christmas and the New Year are fantastic moments, but if you're a footballer, it's about being professional. We collected a pleasant amount of points from that race and Saturday's victory culminated."

Player: Eoin Doyle, Swindon Town

Bradford City striker Eoin Doyle has been named Sky Bet League Player Two of the Month for December.

Five goals in the same number of games means that it is a record of three Sky Bet Player of the Month awards in a row for Doyle, while continuing his amazing season.

Reminded of its parent club, Bradford City, as the top scorer in Europe, Swindon's promotion firmly relies on its ability to replace the goals of "Ginger Pele,quot; in the coming months.

Sky Sports EFL expert Don Goodman said: "Superlatives don't do due justice to the season Eoin Doyle is having. Winning two consecutive prizes for the player of the month was impressive, but three in the rebound is something really special,quot;.

"The incredible form of Doyle continued during December, with five goals in four games before the New Year. Perhaps the only surprise was when he did not pack during Swindon's 2-0 loss to Port Vale, ending his sublime score of 11 running games. "