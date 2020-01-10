Joaquin Phoenix arrested in Washington DC at Jane Fonda's protest against climate change

The winner of the Golden Globe, Joaquin Phoenix, joined Jane Fonda in Washington DC for her last Friday fire drill show this week to advocate for federal government action in a green New Deal to combat climate change. And the jester the star ended up being arrested along with west wing alum Martin Sheen.

According to CNNPhoenix joined Fonda, Sheen, June Diane Rapheal, Susan Sarandon and Amber Valletta on the steps of the US Capitol. UU. And, the objective of this week's demonstration was the banks and investors that "finance the exploration, drilling, refining and export of fossil fuels."

Joaquin Phoenix participated in Jane Fonda's "fire drill Friday,quot; today and the Capitol police took him. pic.twitter.com/jl0u9OdAoY – Jason Hoffman (@ JasonHoffman93) January 10, 2020

Police arrested Phoenix and Sheen because they refused to leave the steps of the Capitol when officers told them to do so.

Prior to his arrest, Phoenix joined civil disobedience demonstrations at the Chase bank branch in Capitol Hill, led by environmentalist Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org.

Fonda has led its Friday fire drill demonstrations for 14 weeks, which was a civil disobedience effort to raise awareness of environmental challenges due to climate change, and has been arrested five times. Other stars found in handcuffs are Sally Field, Ted Danson and her. Grace and Frankie costars

Although Fonda is ending its weekly protests in Washington DC, it plans to continue its activism and will soon announce its new plans.

At this time Joaquin Phoenix marches with Jane Fonda and Susan Sarandon in a climate protest in D.C. pic.twitter.com/L0tgsCwcSq – Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 10, 2020

Phoenix spoke with the crowd, which was one of the largest in presenting a fire drill on Fridays, and talked about the role of meat and dairy industries in the climate crisis.

"Sometimes, we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change, and there is something you can do today and tomorrow (choosing) what you consume," Phoenix said. "There are things I can't avoid. I flew here today, or last night, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits."

Earlier this week it was revealed that the actor orchestrated the change of the Golden Globes to a vegan meal this year. And, designer Stella McCartney also announced that Joaquin Phoenix would wear the same tuxedo throughout the awards season to advocate for sustainability practices.

Martin Sheen told the crowd that Jane Fonda has been one of her heroes throughout her adult life, and that the world will clearly be saved by women.



