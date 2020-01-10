Joaquin Phoenix arrested in protest over climate change

%MINIFYHTML6bf2daabcddb0aafbfb27056e014ca2d9% %MINIFYHTML6bf2daabcddb0aafbfb27056e014ca2d10%

The actor of & # 39; Joker & # 39; He urges people at Jane Fonda's weekly protest to join him to change his eating habits by giving up meat to help minimize climate change.

Joaquin Phoenix Y Martin Sheen have been arrested after participating in Jane FondaThe last fire drill on Friday protests climate change in Washington, D.C.

The "Barbarella"The actress and activist boasted one of the largest crowds to date this week, on January 10, 2020, while organizing the last of her events in the nation's capital, while preparing for the weekly march to California .

Phoenix was one of the guest speakers at Friday's meeting, encouraging attendees to join him to become a vegan in an attempt to help save the planet.

Introducing the "jester"Protester protagonist, Fonda revealed that Phoenix had come" of his own accord "to address his fellow activists, after delivering a similar message on stage at the Golden Globe Awards last weekend, January 5, 2020 .

"Something that is often not mentioned in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change," he said.

"I think we sometimes ask ourselves: & # 39; What can we do in this fight against climate change? & # 39; And there is something you can do today, now and tomorrow by choosing what you consume."

"Sometimes it costs me a lot what I can do," he continued. "There are things I can't avoid. I flew here last night, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits. So I just want to urge you to join me in that."

Shortly after stepping on the podium, police officers warned protesters to disperse or run the risk of being arrested, and when Phoenix did not, he was arrested alongside 79-year-old Sheen, co-star of Fonda in television success ".Grace and Frankie".

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal She was also present, although she was not arrested, while Susan Sarandon Y Valletta Amber previously they were expected to join as well.

Fonda launched protests on Friday of the fire drill in early October, and has been arrested for civil disobedience several times.

She was not among those arrested on Friday, but Phoenix and Sheen are in good company, like other celebrities. Sally Field, Ted danson, Sam Waterson, Lily tomlinY Rosanna Arquette They all found themselves handcuffed after marching with Fonda.

Fonda will hold its next batch of Fire Drill Friday events in Los Angeles, starting February 7, 2020, when it returns to work on the set of "Grace and Frankie."