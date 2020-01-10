Joaquin Phoenix and more stars join Jane Fonda's final fire drill on Friday

Jane Fonda He went to Capitol Hill today for his last scheduled Friday fire drill demonstrations, and was not alone.

Several celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, Valletta Amber Y Saffron Burrows– They joined their fellow activists in protesting climate change.

"Oh my God! This is our last march to the demonstration site for us, not our final fire drill on Friday, but the last one in DC for a while," Fonda said in a video on Twitter.

The 82-year-old actress has hosted these demonstrations since mid-October, and each one has focused on a different climate problem. This week's march was aimed at financing the fossil fuel industry.

Phoenix also addressed the crowd and talked about the meat and dairy industries.

"I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change, and there is something you can do today, now and tomorrow by choosing what you consume. And I think it is something feasible," said the actor, according to a video shared by The hill. "I struggle a lot with what I can do sometimes. There are things I can't avoid. I flew here today, or last night, rather, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits and so I just want to urge everyone to join to me in that. "