Home Entertainment Jillian Michaels bends in comments about Lizzo's weight

Celeb's personal trainer and author, Jillian Michaels, has doubled over comments she made about Lizzo's weight, which made her feel very hot on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Michaels told AM to DM of BuzzFeed News: "Why do we celebrate [Lizzo] 's body? Why does it matter? That's what I say, why don't we celebrate his music? Why not? it's like that. " it's going to be amazing if you have diabetes. "

