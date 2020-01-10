Jillian Michaels bends in comments about Lizzo's weight

Celeb's personal trainer and author, Jillian Michaels, has doubled over comments she made about Lizzo's weight, which made her feel very hot on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Michaels told AM to DM of BuzzFeed News: "Why do we celebrate [Lizzo] 's body? Why does it matter? That's what I say, why don't we celebrate his music? Why not? it's like that. " it's going to be amazing if you have diabetes. "

Fans were not happy with their comments and criticized her, but she doesn't regret it so much.

"As I have said repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving," he tweeted in response to the uproar. "I also strongly believe that we love each other enough to recognize that there are serious health consequences of obesity: heart disease, diabetes, cancer, to name just a few. I would never wish this for ANYONE and I hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies. "

She is right?