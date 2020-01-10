Jennifer Lopez recruits Alex Rodriguez and DJ Khaled for the new Super Bowl commercial

Instagram / WENN / Instar

The successful & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; She was seen filming a promotion, which will also feature Steven Van Zandt and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, for their 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jennifer Lopez has taken advantage promised Alex Rodriguez, music producer DJ Khaledrocker Steven Van Zandt and basketball star Kareem Abdul Jabbar to appear in his new Super Bowl commercial.

The singer / actress is partnering with Shakira for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, and was seen filming a promotion for the event on Thursday, January 9 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the star of "On The Floor" is dressed in a white attire tight from head to toe, while drinking a cold drink between shots.

Meanwhile, Alex, former star of the National Basketball Association (NBA), wore a blue sports coat to film scenes with his fiancee, whom he got engaged in February last year, while Khaled was dressed in a bright yellow tracksuit and striking.

And the retired NBA player, Kareem, seemed to repeat his role as Roger Murdock from the movie "Airplane!" From the 80s, while wearing a pilot costume for filming.

According to TMZ, the stars had been filming for two days, with a scene watching "Hustlers"Jennifer star running away from a car.

Jennifer and Shakira will be on stage at Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.