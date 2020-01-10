Jeffree Star shares a cryptic tweet amid Nathan Schwandt's breakup rumors

Only days after the rumors spread that Jeffree Star Y Nathan Schwandt When he was arrested, YouTuber, 34, turned to Twitter and shared a cryptic message.

"Dear God, please, for the pain," the social celebrity tweeted.

Star soon deleted the message. However, he had already caught the attention of fans.

Reports of the Star and Schwandt division were extended earlier this week. Speculation began after Star retired from the Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour just a few days before it supposedly began. Event organizers cited "unforeseen personal reasons,quot; as the cause of the cancellation.

"I feel so many emotions because I feel so upset that the tour is not going to go ahead, but I also feel upset because my friend is upset," said the makeup artist. MMMMitchell, which was scheduled to tour Star, shared through Instagram Stories. "The worst part is that it really can't be helped and these feelings that Jeffree feels, I wish I could make them disappear."