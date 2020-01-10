Jake Owen insists that & # 39; Alabama Hannah & # 39; it's not an excavation in Hannah Brown

WENN / Judy Eddy

During a live Instagram broadcast, the singer of & # 39; Down to the Honkytonk & # 39; He tells fans he was inspired to write the song by the emotional reunion of the former student of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; with Peter Weber.

Country music star Jake OwenThe new song "Alabama Hannah" was inspired by the season premiere of "The Bachelor".

The singer told fans during a live Instagram broadcast on Thursday (January 9) that the former "High school"star Hannah brownemotional encounter with ex Peter Weber At the premiere of the 24th season of the reality TV show, where she once again sought a relationship with him after previously calling her romance, she encouraged the musician to write the song.

"On Monday night, my girlfriend had the damn television on and all you heard about the new Bachelor was & # 39; Alabama Hannah & # 39 ;, it was just & # 39; Alabama Hannah & # 39; everywhere", I laughed. "She won't leave."

"Believe it or not, I met her in the last season of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39 ;, I played & # 39; Made For You & # 39; for them, I think it was like Rhode Island or something," the "Down to the Honkytonk" star. . "She's a great girl. This isn't even an excavation in the real & # 39; Alabama Hannah & # 39;".

Jake explained that he thought the situation was a good country song, and told viewers that the song is about moving forward "if you've given someone multiple opportunities to take you as a lover" and they haven't accepted you.

And despite claiming that the theme of the song is broad, the references to Hannah Brown herself are particularly evident.

"Alabama Hannah, what do you want? If all you need is love, well, honey, it's gone," he sings. "You had your chances, so you won't leave me alone. Alabama Hannah, you won't come home."

He continues: "You are a beauty queen and a dance star and I think you will be fine," referring to Hannah's success as a beauty contest star and her victory in the 2019 season of "Dancing with the stars"in November.

<br />

Jake has not yet released a studio recording of the song.