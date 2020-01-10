Jaime Munguia vs. Gary O'Sullivan odds, prediction, betting trends for the middleweight fight

%MINIFYHTML18cb52fc75745ac2636ce4b7e9c92b959% %MINIFYHTML18cb52fc75745ac2636ce4b7e9c92b9510%

After dominating the light middleweight division for almost two years, Jaime Munguia is looking for another challenge. Munguia will move to the most competitive middleweight division this Saturday when he makes his debut fight in the weight class against the exciting Gary "Spike,quot; O'Sullivan. A partisan crowd will be cheering on Munguia at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and you can watch the fight exclusively in DAZN.

This fight will head a card on Saturday, January 11, 2020 and coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main card programmed to start at 9 p.m. ET. Munguia and O'Sullivan are expected to enter the ring at 11 p.m. ET to end the night.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know about bets in the fight between Jaime Munguia and Gary O'Sullivan, including updated odds, trends and our prediction.

MORE: Join DAZN to see Munguia vs. O & # 39; Sullivan and over 100 fight nights a year

Jaime Munguia vs. Gary O’Sullivan odds

Jaime Munguia: -1981

Gary O’Sullivan: +1006

Total rounds: 5.5

Munguia is a great favorite to win his first fight as a middleweight. He is almost a 1 to 20 favorite according to the odds of boxing bets, and is expected to be the third fighter to knock out O'Sullivan. The Oddsmakers are very skeptical, this fight will go the distance with a major / minor of 5.5 rounds.

The former WBO light middleweight champion is 23 years old, but he has a lot of experience for a boxer his age. Munguia became a professional at the age of 16, and won the WBC Latino Latin Middleweight title less than two years ago. He claimed the WBO lightweight middleweight belt only three months later with a fourth-round TKO, and defended the belt successfully five times before gaining weight. He is 34-0 ahead of this fight with 27 of those wins by knockout.

O'Sullivan is 30-3 with 21 wins by knockout. He is 12 years older than Munguia, but has participated in fewer fights since his career has followed a more traditional path. O & # 39; Sullivan claimed the WBO international medium title in July 2012, but lost the belt to Billy Joe Saunders a year later. He claimed another minor belt when he dominated Antoine Douglas to win the WBO Intercontinental middleweight belt in December 2017, but suffered a knockout in the first round at the hands of David Lemieux in his last big fight in September 2018.

MORE: Get the latest boxing odds and betting trends from Sports Insider

An Irish boxer gave Munguia his toughest test

There is likely to be a little fear in the corner of Munguia, since the only boxer who genuinely tested it during his time as a light middleweight was Dennis Hogan. In a fight that Munguia was supposed to win easily, Hogan gave the champion everything he could handle. They met in Monterrey, Mexico, in April of last year, and Munguia did not look like him in his only defense of the title in his homeland.

Most experts believe that Hogan won the match. Hogan received the biggest blows and Munguia constantly asked his corner if he was ahead, but the judges gave the champion a majority decision. Munguia later declared that he believed the fight was a draw, indicating that he felt he could have easily lost the fight. That could cause him to pause against another Irish boxer in O'Sullivan.

More than a mustache

O'Sullivan is best known for his distinctive facial hair. When he first enters the ring, he looks like a boxer from the previous century, but underestimates him at his own risk. Although he has not yet won an important belt, he dismantled a corner that was supposed to easily overcome him in Douglas two years ago, and has formidable power.

In addition to facing Douglas his first defeat, O'Sullivan recently knocked out another in Berlin Abreu, and may annoy Munguia if the younger boxer is not mentally and physically prepared.

Whats Next?

Munguia camp wants to use this fight as a springboard to organize an important fight with one of the big names of the middleweight division. He had initially agreed to fight Gennady Golovkin instead of Canelo Alvarez before the Nevada State Athletic Commission annulled that, but a convincing victory for Munguia could win him a coveted fight with GGG, Alvarez or Demetrius Andrade.