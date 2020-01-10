It's amazing to be in the same frame as Ranveer: Shalini Pandey

Arjun Reddy's fame, Shalini Pandey, is ready to make her Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh. The beautiful actress will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar of YRF. It is certainly like a dream come true for the debutante. Shalini talked about the same thing and said: "I could not have asked for a better debut in Bollywood than Jayeshbhai Jordaar. I am lucky to be able to impress my producer Maneesh Sharma and my director Divyang Thakkar in my auditions. I had worked very hard and it was a great validation for my performance when I received the confirmation call from YRF ". On his co-star Ranveer Singh, Shalini said: "The fact that I am debuting in front of a power like Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artist and prove my worth in the film. I know that I have to give everything when I'm acting with him. In fact, I will give my 200 percent because he will bring it into each scene and offer a 200 percent yield. "

Shalini has started shooting for the movie. She feels that she will emerge as a better actor after working with Ranveer. She said: “He is a genius by adding layers after layers and nuances after nuances about what the script originally intended to do. Then, it is surprising to be in the same frame as him and resume everything he does and see his process as an actor. I think I will emerge as a better actor after doing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. "

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is written and directed by the debutante writer and director Divyang Thakkar and soon the team will head to Gujrat for filming.