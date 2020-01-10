It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle registered the "Sussex Royal,quot; brand

The whole world was shocked when it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an unprecedented decision. They probably already know that the couple announced that they would go back as members of the royal family.

The Shade Room noted that after this non-traditional movement, the couple plans to move to North America, and they will divide their time between there and the United Kingdom.

It has also been revealed that since they made the shocking announcement, their wax figures were relocated from the royal family's exhibit, and people in England have been quite critical about their move.

TSR writes that "it seems they have no worries, as they have reportedly been marking their #SussexRoyal brand in preparation for their departure," citing information on page six.

TSR continued and said: "Harry and Meghan decided that they would be financially independent of the royal family, and it seems they have solved everything!"

It was also noted that Harry and Meghan have registered the brand in more than 100 properties in the United Kingdom according to the same medium.

People's reactions vary from a show of support to others who criticize this movement.

Someone asked: Cómo How do you mark something you don't want? Enlighten me ppl. "

Another follower said: ‘Wait, so you want to be financially independent of the royal family, while making money with the royal family? 🤨 ’

Someone else, on the other hand, showed support: todos And everyone said that Harry was not involved, this married couple is doing this in their own way. Proud of both❤️ ’

What do you think about his movement?

