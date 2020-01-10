Israel will free a man convicted of spying on Syria in an exchange agreement | News

Israel has announced the release of two prisoners, one of whom was found guilty of spying for Syria, as part of an exchange agreement negotiated by Russia.

Sidqi al-Maqt, from the Druze community in the occupied Golan Heights, was imprisoned in 2015 for 11 years on charges of "treason and espionage, support for terrorism and contact with a hostile organization."

He had already spent several years behind bars in Israel for spying.

"The security prisoner Sidqi Al-Maqt will be released tomorrow (Friday) January 10, before the scheduled end of his imprisonment," the Israeli prison authority said Thursday.

Authorities also announced the early release of another resident of the Golan, Amal Abu Saleh, who was jailed for the murder of a Syrian who crossed the Israeli border. He had to remain behind bars until 2023.

Both men were released "before the end of their imprisonment,quot; in coordination with the Israeli army, the Prison Service said.

They were expected to return to Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the territory of the Golan Heights that Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 war.

In April last year, Israel released two Syrian prisoners back to Syria in an initial gesture of goodwill for the return of Zachary Baumel's body after it was discovered by Russian special forces in Syria.

Baumel was declared missing in action along with two other Israeli soldiers after a 1982 tank battle with Syrian forces in Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters outside Ketziot prison in southern Israel, al-Maqt said his release "is thanks to the efforts of President Bashar al-Assad."

"The will of the Syrian people won and the will of (Assad) won when the Israeli enemy and the Israeli occupation were forced to free us without conditions or restrictions," al-Maqt said.

According to Israeli media, the release of the two men was delayed because they wanted to return to the city annexed by Israel, instead of traveling to Syrian territory.

The Syrian state news agency SANA quoted al-Maqt as saying "he looks forward to the release of all Syrians."

The approximately 20,000 Druze residents of the Golan Heights are considered largely Syrian and do not recognize Israel's sovereignty there.

There were no immediate comments on Friday's release from Russia, whose president Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Syria this week, only the second since he intervened in that country's civil war in 2015.