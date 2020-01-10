Iran says it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian plane

Iran announced early Saturday that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, attributing it to human error due to what it called the abrupt and unexpected turn of the plane to a sensitive military base, according to a statement issued by the country's army.

The announcement reversed Iran's claims that mechanical problems caused the plane crash on Wednesday, which killed 176 people on board. He had persistently denied that the Iranian military defenses had shot down the plane, a Boeing 737-800.

The Iranian army statement said the plane "took the flight posture and the altitude of an enemy target,quot; when it approached a base of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. He said that "in these circumstances, due to a human error," the plane "was attacked."

International pressure had increased over Iran to take responsibility. US and Allied intelligence assessments have said that Iranian missiles shot down the plane, probably by accident, amid intense tensions between the United States and Iran.