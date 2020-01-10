Iran says it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian plane

Iran announced early Saturday that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, attributing it to human error due to what it called the abrupt and unexpected turn of the plane to a sensitive military base, according to a statement issued by the country's army.
The announcement reversed Iran's claims that mechanical problems caused the plane crash on Wednesday, which killed 176 people on board. He had persistently denied that the Iranian military defenses had shot down the plane, a Boeing 737-800.
The Iranian army statement said the plane "took the flight posture and the altitude of an enemy target,quot; when it approached a base of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. He said that "in these circumstances, due to a human error," the plane "was attacked."
International pressure had increased over Iran to take responsibility. US and Allied intelligence assessments have said that Iranian missiles shot down the plane, probably by accident, amid intense tensions between the United States and Iran.
Suspicions that an Iranian missile had shot down the plane began immediately after Wednesday morning. accident: only a few hours after Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed US forces.
Official Iranian news media cited technical problems as the cause in the hours after the accident. The head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Ali Abedzadeh, doubled that assessment on Friday, saying that nothing could be determined until the data from the black boxes were analyzed, and he described the statements made by other nations as politically motivated.
But late Friday, authorities were considering acknowledging that Iranian missiles shot down the plane, according to four Iranians familiar with the deliberations. The government was also weighing whether to blame defective reaction teams.
An Iranian report published on Thursday said the plane, bound for the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, was on fire before it hit the ground, but did not send any distress signals.
The video verified by The New York Times and published on Thursday seemed to show a missile fired from Iranian territory that hit the plane, flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines. The video showed a small explosion when the plane flew over Parand, a city near the airport, where it stopped transmitting its signal before crashing. The plane turned to the airport before exploding and crashing, other videos verified by The Times showed.
When Iran began firing missiles early Wednesday in retaliation for the The assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani by the United States in Baghdad, international airlines diverted flights from Iran, and the Federal Aviation Administration banned US carriers from airspace in the region.
After the accident, experts raised questions about why Iranian authorities had not stopped flights in and out of Tehran.
In Iran, a debate about how much blame the government has threatened to destroy the national solidarity that followed the country's conflict with the United States. Many Iranians said their anger over the lack of responsibility at the highest levels of government had returned quickly.
On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States and its allies had intelligence showing that the passenger plane had been shot down.
"We believe it is likely that the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile," Pompeo said in an information session at the White House announcing new sanctions against Iran. "We are going to let the research take place before making a final determination. It is important that we get to the bottom."
Pompeo was the first American official to publicly confirm intelligence assessments.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, citing a preliminary review of the evidence, called for a full investigation "to convince himself beyond any doubt." The plane was transporting 57 Canadians among its 176 passengers and crew.
"We recognize that this may have been done accidentally," Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa. "The evidence very clearly suggests a possible and probable cause of the accident."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear Friday that Western governments had not initially shared evidence supporting their assessments that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian plane, although later a spokeswoman said that US officials had delivered more information.
Ukrainian officials also analyzed the plane's flight pattern on Friday and determined that it had stayed inside the normal corridor for flights from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko at a press conference .
State television in Iran transmitted images that, he said, showed two black boxes recovered from the crash site. Processing your data could take more than a month, and the investigation could take up to two years, said Hassan Rezaeifar, head of the Iranian research team, on Friday.
Niraj Chokshi, Anton Troianovski, Julian E. Barnes and Karen Zraick contributed the reports.
