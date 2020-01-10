Iran is expected to announce the cause of the Ukrainian plane crash

"There was nothing to indicate that the flight was in danger," he said.

US officials have a high level of confidence that a Russian-made Iranian air defense system had fired two air-to-air missiles in the plane minutes after it took off for Kiev, a US official said. The plane had crashed hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, the leader of a powerful branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and was preparing for a possible response. U.S.

But Iran's failure to close its airspace and commercial airplanes on land was a key mistake, according to a US official. Some officials believe that Iran may have left its airspace open to avoid telegraphing the precise moment of the airstrike, the official said.

Ali Abedzadeh, head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, called for caution at a press conference on Friday, saying investigators could not determine anything about the cause of the accident until they analyzed data from so-called black-box flight recorders . No missile hit the plane, he said, and was probably on fire before it crashed.

But the Iranian air defense system used on Wednesday is designed to explode near a plane, creating shrapnel that takes a plane out of the sky, instead of hitting it directly. And the images verified by The New York Times seem to show a missile fired from Iranian territory exploding near where the plane crashed.

State television in Iran transmitted images that, he said, showed two black boxes recovered from the crash site. Processing your data could take more than a month, and the investigation could take up to two years, said Hassan Rezaeifar, head of the Iranian research team, during the press conference.

Normally, Iran has the ability to download black box data, but Rezaeifar said the devices were damaged, making it difficult to extract information.

"We need special software and hardware that are available in our country, but if we don't extract the data due to the damage to the black box, we will get help from other countries," he said, noting that Ukraine, France and Canada and Russia have expressed their willingness to help