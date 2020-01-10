Iran admits that "involuntarily,quot; shot down a Ukrainian plane | News

Iran has announced that its military "involuntarily,quot; shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing 176 on board.

Saturday morning's statement blames the "human error,quot; of the incident.

Press TV also cited the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces saying the plane had flown near a "sensitive military site."

Plus:

Iran had denied for several days that a missile shot down the plane. But then, the United States and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the plane.

Assed Baig of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said authorities acknowledged that the country's air defense system "shot down by mistake,quot; the plane and offered its condolences to the families of the victims.

The video seems to show the Ukrainian plane being hit

The plane, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, fell on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff a few hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles against US forces.

Baig de Al Jazeera said there are now questions about why the Iranian authorities kept the country's airspace open during a military operation.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.