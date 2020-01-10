IOC: don't kneel, hand gestures at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics | News

Athletes will not be able to kneel in protest, use hand gestures or show any political message at this year's Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

The IOC new published guidelines for Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter Thursday specifying what types of athlete protests will not be allowed in the 2020 Summer Games, which will take place from July 24 to August 9 in the Japanese capital.

Under Rule 50, athletes are prohibited from taking a political position on the field of play, such as the fists raised by American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

"We needed clarity and they wanted clarity about the rules," said Kirsty Coventry, president of the IOC Athletes Commission, which oversaw the new three-page document.

"Most athletes feel it is very important that we respect each other as athletes."

Participants who break the protest rules face three rounds of disciplinary action: by the IOC, a governing body for sport and a national Olympic body.

They can still express political opinions in official media environments, team meetings or social media accounts.

"It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separated from any type of political, religious or other interference," the IOC document says, urging that "the focus of the playing field and related ceremonies should be in celebrating the performance of athletes. " ".

& # 39; Divisional situation & # 39;

The new guidelines came after two American athletes were reprimanded by the US Olympic Committee. UU. For protests over the medal podium at the Pan American Games in August in Lima, Peru.

Fencer Race Imboden knelt and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised his fist in protest. Both were released on probation for 12 months, a period that covers the Tokyo Olympics.

Other protests in 2019 included swimmers from Australia and Britain who refused to join the gold medalist of the Sun Yang World Championship on the podium because the Chinese star has been implicated in doping violations.

The gold medal winner fencer, Race Imboden, from the USA. UU., He knelt in the presentation of the awards at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima (Leonardo Fernández / Getty Images)

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, Egyptian judoka Islam el-Shehaby was sent home after refusing to shake hands with Israel or Sasson after their fight.

IOC President Thomas Bach said politicians and athletes should keep the policy out of this year's Games to protect the neutrality of the event and its status as a peaceful meeting place.

"The mission of the Olympic Games is to unite and not divide. We are the only event in the world that brings everyone together in a peaceful competition," Bach told reporters after a meeting with Coventry on Thursday.

"I ask them (politicians and athletes) to respect this mission of the Olympic Games and to fulfill this mission we must be politically neutral."

"Otherwise, we would end up in this divisive and boycott situation. I ask you to respect this political neutrality by not using them (the Olympic Games) as a setting for your political purposes."

Thursday's meeting between the IOC executive board and the panel of athletes also discussed Rule 40 of the Charter, which strictly limits an athlete's ability to promote their sponsors during the official periods of the Olympic Games.