Informants in Iraq and Syria helped the United States kill Soleimani of Iran: report | Iran news

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani arrived at Damascus airport in a vehicle with tinted windows. Four soldiers of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran rode with him. They parked near a staircase that led to an Airbus A320 from Cham Wings, destined for Baghdad.

Neither Soleimani nor the soldiers were registered in the passenger manifest, according to an employee of the airline Cham Wings who described the scene of his departure from the Syrian capital to Reuters.

Plus:

Soleimani avoided using his private plane due to growing concerns about his own safety, said an Iraqi security source with knowledge of Soleimani's security arrangements.

The passenger's flight would be the last of Soleimani. The rockets fired from an American drone killed him when he left the Baghdad airport in a convoy of two armored vehicles.

The man who received him at the airport was also killed: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq, the Iraqi government's umbrella group for the country's militias.

The Iraqi investigation into the attack that killed the two men on January 3 began minutes after the US attack, two Iraqi security officials told Reuters.

National Security agents closed the airport and prevented the departure of dozens of security personnel, including police, passport officers and intelligence agents.

Investigators have focused on how the alleged informants inside the airports of Damascus and Baghdad collaborated with the US military to help track and determine Soleimani's position, according to Reuters interviews with two security officials with direct knowledge of the investigation into Iraq, two Baghdad airport employees, two police officers and two employees of Syrian Cham Wings Airlines, a private commercial airline based in Damascus.

Probe on suspicion of leaks

The investigation is led by Falih al-Fayadh, who serves as the National Security Advisor of Iraq and the head of the PMF, the body that coordinates with the mostly Shia militias in Iraq, many of which are backed by Iran and have close ties with Soleimani.

Investigators with the National Security agency have "strong indications that a spy network inside Baghdad airport was involved in leaking sensitive security details,quot; upon Soleimani's arrival in the United States, one of the security officials told Reuters. Iraqis

The mourners attend the funeral of Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman on Wednesday (Zoheir Seidanlou // WANA via Reuters)

The suspects include two security employees at Baghdad airport and two Cham Wings employees: "one spy at Damascus airport and another who works on board the plane," the source said.

Investigators with the National Security agency believe that the four suspects, who have not been arrested, worked as part of a larger group of people providing information to the US military, the official said.

The two Cham Wings employees are being investigated by Syrian intelligence, the two Iraqi security officials said.

The Syrian General Directorate of Intelligence did not respond to a request for comment.

& # 39; Informant team & # 39;

In Baghdad, National Security agents are investigating the two airport security workers, who are part of the nation's Facilities Protection Service, said one of the Iraqi security officials.

"The initial findings of the Baghdad research team suggest that the first notice about Soleimani came from Damascus airport," the official said.

"The job of the Baghdad airport cell was to confirm the arrival of the objective and the details of its convoy."

The media office of the Iraqi national security agency did not respond to requests for comment, as did Iraq's mission to the United Nations in New York.

The US Department of Defense declined to comment on whether the informants in Iraq and Syria played a role in the attacks.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the United States had been closely following Soleimani's movements during the days leading up to the attack, but declined to say how the military determined their location the night of the attack.

A Cham Wings manager in Damascus said airline employees were prohibited from commenting on the attack or investigation.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Iraq, which operates the nation's airports, declined to comment on the investigation, but described it routinely after "such incidents that include high-profile officials."

The last moments of Soleimani

Soleimani's plane landed at the Baghdad airport around 12:30 a.m. January 3, according to two airport officials, citing images of their security cameras.

The general and his guards left the plane on a ladder directly to the runway, without going through customs.

Al-Muhandis received him outside the plane, and the two men entered an armored vehicle. Soldiers guarding the general were stacked in another armored four-wheeled vehicle, airport officials said.

Iraq's national security agents are investigating two airport security workers, suspected of playing a role in the murder of Soleimani outside the airport on January 3Press office of the Iraqi prime minister through AP)

While the airport security officers watched, the two vehicles headed down the main road that left the airport, officials said.

The first two US rockets reached the vehicle that was transporting Soleimani and al-Muhandis at 12:55 a.m. The four-wheel drive that carried his safety was struck seconds later.

As commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani led clandestine operations in foreign countries and was a key figure in Iran's long campaign to expel US forces from Iraq.

He spent years directing undercover operations and cultivating militia leaders in Iraq to spread Iran's influence and fight the interests of the United States.

Reuters reported on Saturday that, as of October, Soleimani had secretly launched intensified attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq and equipped Iraqi militias with sophisticated weaponry to carry them out.

The murder of Soleimani provoked a torrent of anger in Iran and called for revenge against the US. UU. (File: Ebrahim Noroozi / AP)

The attack on the general caused widespread outrage and the promise of revenge in Iran, which responded Wednesday with a missile attack on two Iraqi military bases that house US troops. No Americans or Iraqis were killed or injured in the attack.

In the hours after the attack, investigators carefully studied all incoming calls and text messages from airport night shift personnel in search of who could have warned the United States of Soleimani's movements, Iraqi security officials said.

National Security agents conducted interrogations of hours with airport security employees and Cham Wings, sources said. A security worker said agents interrogated him for 24 hours before releasing him.

For hours, he was interrogated about who he had spoken to or sent text messages before the Soleimani plane landed, including "strange requests,quot; related to the Damascus flight, and confiscated his mobile phone.

"They asked me a million questions," he said.