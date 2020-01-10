Indian police violently disperses student protest in New Delhi | News

Police chased and caught students protesting with batons after they marched through the capital of India on Thursday to demand the resignation of a university official after an attack on his institution by masked aggressors.

Some 1,000 students and professors at Jawarhalal Nehru University (JNU) marched to a government office to demand the resignation of the school vice chancellor, whom some accuse of allowing assailants armed with hammers, shovels and other weapons to loot a university dormitory and hit students on Sundays.

The residents of the dormitory said that the attack lasted two hours and that neither the guards living in the building nor any other security came to their aid. More than 30 people were injured.

After arriving at the government office on Thursday, a divided group of several dozen students decided to continue marching towards the official residence of the President of India.

The students found a bus full of police officers with canes.

Utkarsh, a JNU student, said an officer hit him in the head with his cane and attacked others. He only gave his first name, fearing police reprisals.

Rate Increase

The images captured by The Associated Press showed that an officer repeatedly hit a woman protester on the back of her legs while other protesters fled.

The police then forced the students to get on a bus, where a person could be seen bleeding from his head. It was not immediately clear where they took the students. Calls to police officers were not answered immediately.

A banner is placed on a police barricade in Delhi in a demonstration against the new citizenship law of India and against an attack against students and teachers in the UNJ (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

Opposition parties and injured students blamed Sunday's university attack on Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student organization affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mother of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They say the attack was intended to stop a month-long protest against the rate increase that went into effect in November. Left-wing student organizations say that rising rates make education too expensive for many.

New Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said Sunday's incident was a clash between rival student groups. No arrests have been made in the incident, but police have filed a case against JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured during the Mafia attack.

New Delhi and cities across India have seen regular protests since a controversial citizenship law was passed last month that provides a path to naturalization for religious minorities from three neighboring countries, but excludes Muslims.

Opponents say the law violates the secular constitution of India.

The Supreme Court of India will review petitions that defy the law on January 20.