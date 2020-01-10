Indian High Court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown | India News

The Supreme Court of India on Friday ordered the Kashmir authorities administered by India to review the internet suspension and other restrictions within a week in a setback for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power," the court said.

The higher court said that The government's measure to impose a communications blockade in August after the scrapping of the limited autonomy of the Muslim majority region violated the country's telecommunications rules.

